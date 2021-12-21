Erik the Viking

A Monty Pythonesque farce about a Viking who grows dissatisfied with his barbaric way of life, and decides to set out to find the mythical Asgard--where the Norse gods dwell.more

Starring: Tim RobbinsTerry JonesEartha Kitt

Director: Terry Jones

PG-13ComedyScience FictionActionAdventureFantasyMovie1989
  • hd

About this Movie

