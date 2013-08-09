Elysium

RActionDramaScience FictionAdventureMovie2013

In the 22nd century, the super-rich have escaped the ruined Earth to live on a luxuri...more

In the 22nd century, the super-rich have escaped the ruined Earth...More

About this Movie

Elysium

In the 22nd century, the super-rich have escaped the ruined Earth to live on a luxurious orbiting space station - no crime, no pollution, no disease. One dying man aims to upset the system by invading Elysium.

Starring: Matt DamonJodie FosterSharlto CopleyAlice BragaDiego Luna

Director: Neill Blomkamp

  • 5.1
  • hd

