Elvis

Visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explores the life and music of Elvis Presley in this epic film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.more

Visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explores the life and music of E...More

Starring: Austin ButlerTom HanksOlivia DeJonge

Director: Baz Luhrmann

PG-13BiographyDramaMusicMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Dear Evan HansenPG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2021)
TremeTVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2010)
In the HeightsPG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Plot Against AmericaTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
WolfR • Drama • Movie (2022)
BessieTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Butterfly Effect Director's CutTVMA • Drama • Movie (2004)
And Starring Pancho Villa as HimselfTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2003)
Grey GardensTV14 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2009)
You Don't Know JackDrama, Biography • Movie (2010)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta LacksTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Introducing Dorothy DandridgeR • Biography, Drama • Movie (1999)
Without Warning: The James Brady StoryR • Drama, Biography • Movie (1991)
Phil SpectorTVMA • Drama, Biography • Movie (2013)
Mike Tyson: Undisputed TruthTVMA • Biography, Comedy • TV Series (2013)

Elvis: Becoming Elvis

Elvis: The Fashion

Elvis: The Music

Elvis: Viva Australia - Recreating the Iconic Locations for ELVIS

About this Movie

Elvis

Visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann explores the life and music of Elvis Presley in this epic film starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Starring: Austin ButlerTom HanksOlivia DeJongeHelen ThomsonRichard Roxburgh

Director: Baz Luhrmann

PG-13BiographyDramaMusicMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.
$12.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.