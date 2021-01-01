Elizabethtown

PG-13RomanceDramaComedyMovie2005

The worst week of a man's life brightens when he meets a love interest.

About this Movie

Starring: Orlando BloomKirsten DunstSusan SarandonJudy GreerJessica Biel

Director: Cameron Crowe

