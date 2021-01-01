El Cantante

RBiography • DramaLatinoMusicMovie2007

The celebrated life of innovative salsa musician Hector Lavoe and his struggles with ...more

About this Movie

El Cantante

The celebrated life of innovative salsa musician Hector Lavoe and his struggles with drug addiction is told in this drama.

Starring: Marc AnthonyJennifer LopezJohn OrtizManny PerezVincent Laresca

Director: Leon Ichaso

  • 5.1
  • hd

