Early Man

PGComedyAnimation • AdventureKidsMovie2018

Animated comedy about a courageous caveman who unites his tribe against a ruthless en...more

Animated comedy about a courageous caveman who unites his tribe a...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Inside Out
TVPG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Rio
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Planes
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2013)
Ozzy
G • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2016)
Storks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Ice Age: Continental Drift
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
Peter Pan
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Bolt
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2008)
Monsters University
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Big Hero 6
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepytime Tales
TVY • Award Shows & Events, Family • Movie (1999)

About this Movie

Early Man

Animated comedy about a courageous caveman who unites his tribe against a ruthless enemy to save their home.

Starring: Eddie RedmayneTom HiddlestonMaisie WilliamsMiriam MargolyesTimothy Spall

Director: Nick Park

PGComedyAnimationAdventureKidsMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on