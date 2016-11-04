Dog Eat DogDog Eat Dog

ActionAdventureMovie • 2016

Three ex-cons botch a kidnapping, getting on the wrong side of the mob and becoming t...more

Three ex-cons botch a kidnapping, getting on the wrong side of th...More

Start watching Dog Eat Dog

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
ExtrasDetails

Dog Eat Dog - Trailer

About this Movie

Dog Eat Dog

Three ex-cons botch a kidnapping, getting on the wrong side of the mob and becoming the city's most wanted fugitives. Vowing to stay out of prison at all costs, they go on the run from everyone.

ActionAdventureMovie • 2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on