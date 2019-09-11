About this Movie
Dirt Music
The fervent attraction between Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), a woman stuck in a loveless relationship, and Lu (Garrett Hedlund), a musician with a tragic past, gets the better of them when secrets are uncovered that will change their lives.
Starring: Kelly MacdonaldGarrett HedlundDavid WenhamAaron PedersenDan Wyllie
Director: Gregor Jordan
