Dirt MusicDirt Music

RomanceMovie • 2019

The fervent attraction between Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), a woman stuck in a loveless...more

The fervent attraction between Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), a woman...More

Start watching Dirt Music

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Hemingway's Garden of Eden
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
Endless
Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
Five Feet Apart
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Wedding Date
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
My Days Of Mercy
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Romeo & Juliet
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)
The Pick-Up Artist
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
God's Own Country
Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
The Switch
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Seems Like Old Times
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1980)
Little Dorrit, Part 2: Little Dorrit's Story
G • Drama, Romance • Movie (1987)
Good Deeds
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
The Favor
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1994)
It Had to Be You
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
That Night
TV14 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

Dirt Music

The fervent attraction between Georgie (Kelly Macdonald), a woman stuck in a loveless relationship, and Lu (Garrett Hedlund), a musician with a tragic past, gets the better of them when secrets are uncovered that will change their lives.

Starring: Kelly MacdonaldGarrett HedlundDavid WenhamAaron PedersenDan Wyllie

Director: Gregor Jordan

RomanceMovie • 2019
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on