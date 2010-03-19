Diary of a Wimpy KidDiary of a Wimpy Kid

PGFamilyComedyKidsMovie • 2010

A sixth grader attempts to find his place in the gawky adolescent world of junior hig...more

A sixth grader attempts to find his place in the gawky adolescent...More

Start watching Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
The Sandlot 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Garfield the Movie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Agent Cody Banks
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Tooth Fairy
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Big Hero 6
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Monsters University
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Ice Age
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2002)
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Daddy Day Care
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid - Trailer

About this Movie

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

A sixth grader attempts to find his place in the gawky adolescent world of junior high in this family film.

Starring: Zachary GordonRobert CapronRachael HarrisDevon BostickChloe Grace Moretz

Director: Thor Freudenthal

PGFamilyComedyKidsMovie • 2010
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on