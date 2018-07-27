About this Movie
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
The film tells the story of Detective Dee, one of the most celebrated officials of the Tang Dynasty, who is tasked by the Empress to solve a series of inexplicable murders and mysteries.
Starring: Mark ChaoShaofeng FengCarina LauKenny LinEthan Juan
Director: Hark Tsui
