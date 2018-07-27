Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly KingsDetective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

Detective Dee: the Four Heavenly Kings - Trailer

About this Movie

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

The film tells the story of Detective Dee, one of the most celebrated officials of the Tang Dynasty, who is tasked by the Empress to solve a series of inexplicable murders and mysteries.

Starring: Mark ChaoShaofeng FengCarina LauKenny LinEthan Juan

Director: Hark Tsui

  • 5.1
  • hd

