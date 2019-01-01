Delirious

PGDramaComedyMovie • 1991

A soap opera writer bumps his head and wakes up in his own show.

A soap opera writer bumps his head and wakes up in his own show.

About this Movie

Delirious

A soap opera writer bumps his head and wakes up in his own show.

Starring: Steve BuscemiMichael PittJoseph D'OnofrioBilly GriffithMarcus Collins

Director: Tom Dicillo

