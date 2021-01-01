Deception

R Drama Thriller Legal • Crime Mystery Horror Movie 2008

A cell-phone switch lures an accountant into the sultry lifestyle of powerful lawyer ...more

A cell-phone switch lures an accountant into the sultry lifestyle...More

About this Movie

Deception

A cell-phone switch lures an accountant into the sultry lifestyle of powerful lawyer Hugh Jackman in this thriller.

Starring: Hugh JackmanEwan McGregorMichelle WilliamsLisa Gay HamiltonMaggie Q

Director: Marcel Langenegger

  • 5.1
  • hd

