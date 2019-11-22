Dark Waters

PG-13DramaThrillerHorrorMovie • 2019

An attorney risks everything to take down a corrupt chemical corporation.

An attorney risks everything to take down a corrupt chemical corp...More

Start watching Dark Waters

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Alive
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Shuttlecock
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The Woman In Black
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Into the Forest
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Make Up
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Rambo: First Blood Part II
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1985)
Three Days of the Condor
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1975)
The Machinist
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2004)
L.A. Confidential
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
Driveways
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Cold Comes the Night
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Obsession
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Turning
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Swallow
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Brahms: The Boy II
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)

About this Movie

Dark Waters

An attorney risks everything to take down a corrupt chemical corporation.

Starring: Mark RuffaloAnne HathawayTim RobbinsBill CampVictor Garber

Director: Todd Haynes

PG-13DramaThrillerHorrorMovie • 2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on