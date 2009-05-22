About this Movie
Dance Flick
Street dancer Thomas Uncles is from the wrong side of the tracks, but his bond with the beautiful Megan White might help the duo realize their dreams as the enter in the mother of all dance battles.
Starring: Shoshana BushDamon Wayans Jr.Essence AtkinsAffion CrockettChristina Murphy
Director: Damien Dante Wayans
