Dance Flick

PG-13ComedyMovie • 2009

Street dancer Thomas Uncles is from the wrong side of the tracks, but his bond with t...more

Street dancer Thomas Uncles is from the wrong side of the tracks,...More

About this Movie

Dance Flick

Street dancer Thomas Uncles is from the wrong side of the tracks, but his bond with the beautiful Megan White might help the duo realize their dreams as the enter in the mother of all dance battles.

Starring: Shoshana BushDamon Wayans Jr.Essence AtkinsAffion CrockettChristina Murphy

Director: Damien Dante Wayans

PG-13ComedyMovie • 2009
  • hd

