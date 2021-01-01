Daisy's Dream

Daisy, an ambitious but small Quokka, has a life-long dream of competing in the World's Scariest Games. She recruits the help of Frakie Scales to help her train for the competition.more

Daisy, an ambitious but small Quokka, has a life-long dream of co...More

TVPGAnimationMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

 New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Casper's Haunted Christmas
TVG • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2000)
The Sissy Duckling
TVY7 • Animation • Movie (1999)
Combat Wombat
TVPG • Animation, Family • Movie (2020)
Jetsons: The Movie
G • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1990)
One Self: Fish / Girl
TVG • Animation • Movie (1998)
9
PG-13 • Adult Animation, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Marona's Fantastic Tale
TVPG • Drama, Animation • Movie (2019)
Candy Planet
TVG • Animation, Family • Movie (2016)
Strike
TVG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2018)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Another Day of Life
TVMA • Biography, Animation • Movie (2018)
My Life as a Zucchini
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
TV14 • Drama, Animation • Movie (2018)
The Care Bears Movie
G • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1985)
Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild
G • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2005)

About this Movie

Daisy's Dream

Daisy, an ambitious but small Quokka, has a life-long dream of competing in the World's Scariest Games. She recruits the help of Frakie Scales to help her train for the competition.

TVPGAnimationMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.