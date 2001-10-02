Cutthroat Island

About this Movie

Cutthroat Island

Sexy pirate Geena Davis inherits her father's ship and sets sail to avenge his death and find a long-buried treasure.

Starring: Geena DavisMatthew ModineFrank LangellaMaury ChaykinPatrick Malahide

Director: Renny Harlin

PG-13ActionAdventureComedyMovie • 1995
  • 5.1
  • hd

