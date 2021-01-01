Cry Wolf

PG-13HorrorThrillerDramaMysteryMovie2005

A twisted game sets a series of brutal slayings into motion at a rural prep school in...more

A twisted game sets a series of brutal slayings into motion at a ...More

About this Movie

Cry Wolf

A twisted game sets a series of brutal slayings into motion at a rural prep school in this hair-raising slasher film.

Starring: Lindy BoothJulian MorrisJared PadaleckiKristy WuSandra McCoy

Director: Jeff Wadlow

PG-13HorrorThrillerDramaMysteryMovie2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

