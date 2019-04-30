About this Movie
Crshd
On the last night of her college freshman year, Izzy tries to lose her virginity with the help of her two best friends––but their only hope is getting into an exclusive, invite-only “Crush Party.”
Starring: Isabelle BarbierShelby BrunnDaniel CramerRaph FinebergL.H. González
Director: Emily Cohn
