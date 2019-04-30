Crshd

ComedyMovie • 2019

Details

About this Movie

On the last night of her college freshman year, Izzy tries to lose her virginity with the help of her two best friends––but their only hope is getting into an exclusive, invite-only “Crush Party.”

Starring: Isabelle BarbierShelby BrunnDaniel CramerRaph FinebergL.H. González

Director: Emily Cohn

  • 5.1
  • hd

