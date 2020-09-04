About this Movie
Critical Thinking
Based on the true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team that defied the odds and overcame incredible adversity to become the first urban high school to win the U.S. Chess National Championship.
Starring: John LeguizamoRachel Bay JonesMichael Kenneth WilliamsCorwin C. TugglesJorge Lendeborg
Director: John Leguizamo
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month