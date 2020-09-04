Critical Thinking

TVMADramaMovie • 2020

Based on the true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team that ...more

Based on the true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team that

About this Movie

Critical Thinking

Based on the true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team that defied the odds and overcame incredible adversity to become the first urban high school to win the U.S. Chess National Championship.

Starring: John LeguizamoRachel Bay JonesMichael Kenneth WilliamsCorwin C. TugglesJorge Lendeborg

Director: John Leguizamo

TVMADramaMovie • 2020
