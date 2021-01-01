Crank

RActionCrimeThrillerMovie2006

Only adrenaline can keep a poisoned assassin alive to find his killer.

Only adrenaline can keep a poisoned assassin alive to find his ki...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Brimstone
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
The Professional
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1994)
Collateral
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2004)
Juice
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1992)
The Transporter
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Condemned
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Shooter
TVMA • Action, Crime • Movie (2007)
Punisher: War Zone
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2008)
Man on a Ledge
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2012)
The Chronicles of Riddick
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Drive Angry
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Panic Room
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
The Italian Job
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2003)
Pitch Black
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2000)
The Punisher
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2004)

About this Movie

Crank

Only adrenaline can keep a poisoned assassin alive to find his killer.

Starring: Jason StathamAmy SmartJose Pablo CantilloEfren RamirezDwight Yoakam

Directors: Mark NeveldineBrian Taylor

RActionCrimeThrillerMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on