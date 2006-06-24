Cousins

PG-13ComedyRomanceMovie • 1989

Cousins by marriage Ted Danson and Isabella Rossellini begin an unlikely affair in th...more

Cousins by marriage Ted Danson and Isabella Rossellini begin an u...More

Start watching Cousins

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Foot Fist Way
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
First Daughter
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Summer Rental
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1985)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Get Over It
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
The Favor
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1994)
Shallow Hal
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Love Potion No. 9
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
Just My Luck
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Miss March
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2009)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
The Butcher's Wife
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1991)

About this Movie

Cousins

Cousins by marriage Ted Danson and Isabella Rossellini begin an unlikely affair in this romantic comedy.

Starring: Ted DansonIsabella RosselliniSean YoungWilliam PetersenLloyd Bridges

Director: Joel Schumacher

PG-13ComedyRomanceMovie • 1989
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on