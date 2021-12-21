Cop and a Half: New Recruit

A veteran detective is assigned a new partner, a spunky 12 yr old girl who has serious detective skills and tech smarts. Together, they have to track down and stop the Badge Bandit, a serial prankster causing mischief.more

A veteran detective is assigned a new partner, a spunky 12 yr old...More

Starring: Lou Diamond PhillipsWallace ShawnGina Holden

Director: Jonathan A. Rosenbaum

PGComedyAdventureActionMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Details
Terms apply
About this Movie

Cop and a Half: New Recruit

A veteran detective is assigned a new partner, a spunky 12 yr old girl who has serious detective skills and tech smarts. Together, they have to track down and stop the Badge Bandit, a serial prankster causing mischief.

Starring: Lou Diamond PhillipsWallace ShawnGina HoldenJordyn Ashley OlsonLulu Wilson

Director: Jonathan A. Rosenbaum

PGComedyAdventureActionMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

