About this Movie
Constructing Albert
Ferran Adrià revolutionized modern cuisine. But behind elBulli’s success was a hidden genius: his brother Albert. Can Albert escape the shadow of his extraordinary past and take his place in the Pantheon of the world's greatest chefs?
Starring: Albert Adri?Ferran AdriàJosé Andrés
Directors: Laura ColladoJim Loomis
