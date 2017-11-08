About this Movie
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Filmed over the course of four years and highlighting the fighter's rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents' spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas.
Director: Gavin Fitzgerald
Executive Producers: Conor McGregorAnne McLoughlin
