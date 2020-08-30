Come TrueCome True

Science FictionHorrorMovie2020

Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old Sarah submits to a u...more

Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old ...More

Come True - Trailer

About this Movie

Come True

Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old Sarah submits to a university sleep study, but soon realizes she's become the conduit to a frightening new discovery.

Starring: Julia Sarah StoneLandon LiboironCarlee RyskiChristopher HeatheringtonTedra Rogers

Director: Anthony Scott Burns

