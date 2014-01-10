Cold Comes the Night

RDramaCrimeThrillerLegal • HorrorMovie • 2014

A motel owner and her daughter are held hostage by a half-blind thief.

A motel owner and her daughter are held hostage by a half-blind thief.

About this Movie

Starring: Alice EveBryan CranstonLogan Marshall-GreenUrsula ParkerLeo Fitzpatrick

Director: Tze Chun

