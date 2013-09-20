C.O.G.

RDramaComedyMovie • 2013

Determined to suppress his homosexuality, a college dropout heads to Oregon, takes a ...more

Determined to suppress his homosexuality, a college dropout heads...More

Start watching C.O.G.

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Finding Forrester
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2000)
How Do You Know
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Tender
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Una Semana
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
The Namesake
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2006)
For Love or Money
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1993)
Saint Frances
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
aTypical Wednesday
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Call Me by Your Name
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Reservation Road
R • Drama • Movie (2007)
Everything is Illuminated
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Crooklyn
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1994)
House of D
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Grandma
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)

About this Movie

C.O.G.

Determined to suppress his homosexuality, a college dropout heads to Oregon, takes a job picking apples, and ultimately finds religion.

Starring: Jonathan GroffDenis O'HareCorey StollDean StockwellCasey Wilson

Director: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

RDramaComedyMovie • 2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on