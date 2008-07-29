Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' with the GodmotherCocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' with the Godmother

The sequel follows cocaine dealer Charles Crosby beginning in 1991 on the inner-city streets of Oakland, California. The story of Griselda Blanco is presented in greater depth.more

Starring: Nelson AndreuRaul DiazBob Palumbo

Director: Billy Corben

DocumentariesDramaCrimeHistoryMovie2008

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' With the Godmother - Trailer

About this Movie

The sequel follows cocaine dealer Charles Crosby beginning in 1991 on the inner-city streets of Oakland, California. The story of Griselda Blanco is presented in greater depth.

