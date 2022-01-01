City by the Sea

Robert De Niro stars as a seasoned homicide detective who is torn between duty and family when his troubled son is suspected of murder.more

Starring: Robert De NiroFrances McDormandJames Franco

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

RDramaCrimeLegalMovie2002
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Robert De Niro stars as a seasoned homicide detective who is torn between duty and family when his troubled son is suspected of murder.

