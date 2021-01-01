Citizen Ruth

RComedyMovie1996

Laura Dern stars in this satire about an expectant mother who finds herself at the ce...more

Laura Dern stars in this satire about an expectant mother who fin...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Dali and the Cooper
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Princess Cut
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
The Watermelon Woman
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (1996)
The Hole in the Ground
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Backstage at Live Aid
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Princess Diana, Freddie and Kenny: 'One Normal Night'
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Obvious Child
R • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Ghost Light
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams
R • Comedy • Movie (1981)
Sh*thouse
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Deep Down
TV14 • Drama, International • Movie (2021)
You Can't Say No
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Mysterious Case of Agatha Christie
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Johnny Cash and the Ostrich
TV14 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's Me, Sugar
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (2018)

About this Movie

Citizen Ruth

Laura Dern stars in this satire about an expectant mother who finds herself at the center of a political tug-of-war over the abortion issue.

Starring: Laura DernSwoosie KurtzKurtwood SmithMary Kay PlaceKelly Preston

Director: Alexander Payne

RComedyMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on