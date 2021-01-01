Christmas Movie Magic

Christmas Movie MagicChristmas Movie Magic

Sparks fly between an entertainment writer and a small-town theater owner as they work together to unravel the mysterious origins of a classic Christmas movie song.more

Sparks fly between an entertainment writer and a small-town theat...More

Starring: Holly DeveauxDrew Seeley

Director: Robert Vaughn

DramaRomanceHolidayMovie2021
  • hd

