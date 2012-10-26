Chasing Mavericks

PGAdventureDramaActionMovie • 2012

Fact-based story of the relationship between a teen surfing phenom and surf legend Fr...more

Fact-based story of the relationship between a teen surfing pheno...More

About this Movie

Chasing Mavericks

Fact-based story of the relationship between a teen surfing phenom and surf legend Frosty Hesson.

Starring: Gerard ButlerJonny WestonElisabeth ShueAbigail Leigh SpencerLeven Rambin

Director: Curtis Hanson

PGAdventureDramaActionMovie • 2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

