ChappaquiddickChappaquiddick

PG-13DramaMovie2017

Depicting Ted Kennedy's involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claims the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne.

Depicting Ted Kennedy's involvement in the fatal 1969 car acciden...More

Chappaquiddick - Trailer

About this Movie

Chappaquiddick

Depicting Ted Kennedy's involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claims the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne.

