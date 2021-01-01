Carpool

PGComedyKidsMovie1996

A bumbling carney worker finds himself hijacking a van full of kids and a workaholic ...more

A bumbling carney worker finds himself hijacking a van full of ki...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Harry and the Hendersons
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Rookie of the Year
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Getting Even With Dad
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
The Master of Disguise
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Daddy Day Camp
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Popeye
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1980)
Flicka: Country Pride
G • Drama, Kids • Movie (2012)
The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Saving Flora
TVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
Aliens Ate My Homework
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2018)

About this Movie

Carpool

A bumbling carney worker finds himself hijacking a van full of kids and a workaholic dad - setting the stage for an energetic slapstick family romp! With Rhea Pearlman.

Starring: Tom ArnoldDavid PaymerRhea PerlmanRod SteigerKim Coates

Director: Arthur Hiller

PGComedyKidsMovie1996
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on