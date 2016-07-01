Carnage ParkCarnage Park

ActionThrillerHorrorMovie2016

A psychotic sniper (Pat Healy) terrorizes a bank robber (James Landry Hébert) and his...more

A psychotic sniper (Pat Healy) terrorizes a bank robber (James La...More

Carnage Park - Trailer

About this Movie

A psychotic sniper (Pat Healy) terrorizes a bank robber (James Landry Hébert) and his hostage (Ashley Bell) in the California desert.

Starring: Ashley BellPat HealyAlan RuckJames Landry HébertMichael Villar

Director: Mickey Keating

