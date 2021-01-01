Cannon for Cordoba

PG-13Western • Movie1970

This action filled adventure follows a young man who leads a small group of misfits a...more

This action filled adventure follows a young man who leads a smal...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Gal Who Took the West
TVPG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1949)
The Man From the Alamo
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1954)
Flaming Bullets
TVPG • Western • Movie (1945)
Mrs. Sundance
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1974)
The Rider
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2017)
The Ox-Bow Incident
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1943)
The Hangman
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1959)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Drama, Western • Movie (1962)
Colorado Serenade
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1946)
Cheyenne Takes Over
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1947)
Frenchie
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1950)
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
The Dawn Rider
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1935)
The Quick and the Dead
R • Action, Western • Movie (1995)
Law of the Lawless
TVPG • Adventure, Western • Movie (1964)

About this Movie

Cannon for Cordoba

This action filled adventure follows a young man who leads a small group of misfits as they set out to destroy six cannons before either a rebel leader or the Mexican army can use them.

Starring: George PeppardGiovanna RalliRaf ValloneJohn RussellGabriele Tinti

Director: Paul Wendkos

PG-13WesternMovie1970
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on