Candy Planet

TVGAnimation • FamilyMovie2016

Rainie and her friends soar into a sugar rush of adventure to save their pals on Cand...more

Rainie and her friends soar into a sugar rush of adventure to sav...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Hotel Transylvania
TVPG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Happily N'Ever After
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2007)
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2014)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2017)
Oddball
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
Planet 51
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Another Day of Life
TVMA • Biography, Animation • Movie (2018)
The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
Max Winslow and the House of Secrets
PG • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2009)
SamSam
TVY • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Dark Crystal
PG • Family, Fantasy • Movie (1982)
The Master of Disguise
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Wheely
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2018)

About this Movie

Candy Planet

Rainie and her friends soar into a sugar rush of adventure to save their pals on Candy Planet.

TVGAnimationFamilyMovie2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on