About this Movie
Buffalo Bill
Highly glamorized account of the life and times Buffalo Bill Cody - army scout, Indian fighter and the man who made the myths of the American frontier come alive with his traveling Wild West Show.
Starring: Joel McCreaMaureen O'HaraLinda DarnellThomas MitchellEdgar Buchanan
Director: William Wellman
