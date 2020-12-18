Broken Lance

TVPGActionAdventureWestern • Movie • 1954

A maverick yet iron-willed cattle rancher - he married a Comanche woman and fathered ...more

A maverick yet iron-willed cattle rancher - he married a Comanche...More

Start watching Broken Lance

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
The Magnificent Seven
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1960)
Border Badmen
TVG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1945)
Cheyenne Takes Over
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1947)
Blue Steel
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1934)
The Bravados
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1958)
The Far Country
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1954)
Mystery Man
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1944)
Pirates on Horseback
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1941)
Paradise Canyon
TVPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1935)
The Eagle's Brood
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1935)
Forty Thieves
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1944)
Bar 20 Rides Again
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1935)
Lightning Raiders
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1945)
100 Rifles
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1969)
Outlaws of the Plains
TVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on