Breaking Away

PGComedyDramaMovie1979

A young would-be cycling champ in Indiana dreams of Europe and pedals with his blue-collar buddies against snooty college boys.

A young would-be cycling champ in Indiana dreams of Europe and pe...More

About this Movie

Breaking Away

A young would-be cycling champ in Indiana dreams of Europe and pedals with his blue-collar buddies against snooty college boys.

Starring: Dennis ChristopherDennis QuaidDaniel SternJackie Earle HaleyBarbara Barrie

Director: Peter Yates

PGComedyDramaMovie1979
  • hd

