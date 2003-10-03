Body of Evidence

RThrillerDramaMovie • 1993

Sizzingly sexy Madonna leads a star-filled cast in this erotic thriller as a woman ac...more

Sizzingly sexy Madonna leads a star-filled cast in this erotic th...More

Start watching Body of Evidence

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Blue Velvet
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1986)
The Burbs
PG • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (1989)
Out of Time
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2003)
The Thomas Crown Affair
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
River's Edge
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1987)
Marvin's Room
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1996)
Fatal Attraction
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1987)
10 to Midnight
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1983)
The House on Carroll Street
PG • Thriller • Movie (1988)
Foxfire
R • Drama • Movie (1996)
Antitrust
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
Harsh Times
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2006)
Breakdown
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1997)
The Good Shepherd
R • Drama, Spies • Movie (2006)
Dirty Pretty Things
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on