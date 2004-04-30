Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

This biographical drama is based on the true story of revered golfer Bobby Jones (Jim Caviezel). Rising quickly from amateur to legend, Jones becomes renowned for his intense persona and wins an extraordinary number of tournaments. When it appears that Jones is having problems balancing his golfing career with the rest of his life, he consults his devoted wife, Mary (Claire Forlani), and must make the difficult decision of staying in the game or retiring.