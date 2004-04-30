Bobby Jones: Stroke of GeniusBobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

This biographical drama is based on the true story of revered golfer Bobby Jones (Jim Caviezel). Rising quickly from amateur to legend, Jones becomes renowned for his intense persona and wins an extraordinary number of tournaments. When it appears that Jones is having problems balancing his golfing career with the rest of his life, he consults his devoted wife, Mary (Claire Forlani), and must make the difficult decision of staying in the game or retiring.more

This biographical drama is based on the true story of revered gol...More

Starring: Jim CaviezelClaire ForlaniJeremy Northam

Director: Rowdy Herrington

PGGolfDramaBiographyMovie2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
The Legend of Bagger VancePG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2000)
PGA Tour GolfTVG • Sports, Golf • TV Series (2003)
NCAA Women's GolfGolf, Sports • TV Series (2000)
WhitneyTV14 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2015)
AnonymousPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
The GirlTV14 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2012)
College GolfSports, Golf • TV Series (2010)
Cocaine GodmotherTV14 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
DemonsFantasy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
The Miracle WorkerTVPG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1962)
Into the StormTV14 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2009)
Bless Me, UltimaPG-13 • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2012)
SkinR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2018)
Ted KR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2021)
The Last King of ScotlandR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2006)

About this Movie

Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius

This biographical drama is based on the true story of revered golfer Bobby Jones (Jim Caviezel). Rising quickly from amateur to legend, Jones becomes renowned for his intense persona and wins an extraordinary number of tournaments. When it appears that Jones is having problems balancing his golfing career with the rest of his life, he consults his devoted wife, Mary (Claire Forlani), and must make the difficult decision of staying in the game or retiring.

Starring: Jim CaviezelClaire ForlaniJeremy NorthamMalcolm McDowellConnie Ray

Director: Rowdy Herrington

PGGolfDramaBiographyMovie2004
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.