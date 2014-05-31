Blue Gold: American Jeans
Documentaries • Movie • 2014
BLUE GOLD: American Jeans is weaving together the story of how one garment is connecting us all. Starting our journey in the American West, we travel around the world with jeans hunter Eric Schrader. An ambassador of Americana, Eric is trading in the history and values that have made Blue Jeans the most expensive and sought after piece of vintage clothing on the planet. A symbol of youth, freedom, and rebellion, Blue Jeans leads us through fashion history, music, and subculture dreams, to the lost tradition of American manufacturing – exploring the responsibility of Americana in a globalized world of cultural exchange, transparency, and innovation.