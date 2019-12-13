Blood and Wine

RThrillerHorrorMovie1997

Jack Nicholson stars as a wine dealer whose theft of a valuable necklace with a two-b...more

Jack Nicholson stars as a wine dealer whose theft of a valuable n...More

About this Movie

Blood and Wine

Jack Nicholson stars as a wine dealer whose theft of a valuable necklace with a two-bit thief unravels when his stepson gets involved.

Starring: Jack NicholsonStephen DorffJennifer LopezJudy DavisMichael Caine

Director: Bob Rafelson

RThrillerHorrorMovie1997
  • 5.1
  • hd

