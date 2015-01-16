Blackhat

TVMADramaCrimeMysteryMovie • 2015

A Chinese nuclear facility is hacked by a high-level cyberterrorist, and only one man...more

A Chinese nuclear facility is hacked by a high-level cyberterrori...More

About this Movie

A Chinese nuclear facility is hacked by a high-level cyberterrorist, and only one man can stop him: a convicted "black hat" hacker.

Starring: Chris HemsworthTang WeiViola DavisRitchie CosterHolt McCallany

Director: Michael Mann

  • 5.1
  • hd

