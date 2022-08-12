Black Friday

A group of disgruntled toy store employees faces a horde of parasite-infected shoppers on Black Friday.



Starring: Bruce CampbellDevon SawaMichael Jai White

Director: Casey Tebo

TVMAHolidayHorrorScience FictionComedyThrillerDramaMysteryInternationalMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Black Friday

A group of disgruntled toy store employees faces a horde of parasite-infected shoppers on Black Friday.

Starring: Bruce CampbellDevon SawaMichael Jai WhiteIvana BaqueroRyan Lee

Director: Casey Tebo

TVMAHolidayHorrorScience FictionComedyThrillerDramaMysteryInternationalMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

