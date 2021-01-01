Black Dog

PG-13ActionAdventureMovie1998

A trucker unwittingly hauls a shipment of illegal firearms while being chased by arms dealers and ATF agents.

A trucker unwittingly hauls a shipment of illegal firearms while ...More

About this Movie

Black Dog

A trucker unwittingly hauls a shipment of illegal firearms while being chased by arms dealers and ATF agents.

Starring: Patrick SwayzeMeat Loaf AdayRandy TravisGabriel CasseusBrian Vincent

Director: Kevin Hooks

PG-13ActionAdventureMovie1998
