Black Butterfly

On the outskirts of a mountain town grappling with a series of abductions and murders, Paul, a reclusive writer, struggles to start what he hopes will be a career-saving screenplay. After a tense encounter with a drifter named Jack, Paul offers Jack a place to stay. Soon, the edgy, demanding Jack muscles his way into Paul's work. As a storm cuts off power to the isolated cabin, the two men begin a jagged game that will bring at least one tale to an end.more

On the outskirts of a mountain town grappling with a series of ab...More

Starring: Antonio BanderasJonathan Rhys MeyersPiper Perabo

Director: Brian Goodman

RThrillerMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

