About this Movie
Big Bully
He was tormented as a boy and reported the bully - now he's an English teacher and discovers his childhood nemesis is the machine shop instructor at his school! What will happen when the rivalry resumes?
Starring: Rick MoranisTom ArnoldJulianne PhillipsCarol KaneJeffrey Tambor
Director: Steve Miner
