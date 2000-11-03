Big Bully

PGComedyMovie • 1996

He was tormented as a boy and reported the bully - now he's an English teacher and di...more

He was tormented as a boy and reported the bully - now he's an En...More

Start watching Big Bully

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
State and Main
R • Comedy • Movie (2000)
Other People's Money
R • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Revenge of the Nerds
R • Comedy • Movie (1984)
Illegally Yours
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Hysteria
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
License to Drive
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Movie 43
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Mr. Baseball
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1992)
The New Guy
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2002)
The Comebacks
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2007)
Carbon Copy
PG • Comedy • Movie (1981)
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1987)
Irrational Man
R • Comedy • Movie (2015)
Stealing Harvard
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)
She's Out Of Control
PG • Comedy • Movie (1990)

About this Movie

Big Bully

He was tormented as a boy and reported the bully - now he's an English teacher and discovers his childhood nemesis is the machine shop instructor at his school! What will happen when the rivalry resumes?

Starring: Rick MoranisTom ArnoldJulianne PhillipsCarol KaneJeffrey Tambor

Director: Steve Miner

PGComedyMovie • 1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on