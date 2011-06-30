Benny & Joon

Johnny Depp (Sleepy Hollow), Mary Stuart Masterson (Bed of Roses) and Aidan Quinn (Practical Magic) star in this wonderfully unique and delightfully offbeat romantic comedy. Joon (Masterson) is a little unbalanced. Sometimes, without warning, her sweet nature gives way to odd behavior - including a penchant for setting fires! She lives with her older brother Benny (Quinn), who has spent his life taking care of her since their parents died. One night, while playing in a poker game with unusual stakes, Joon loses her hand... and wins Sam (Depp), a whimsical misfit who soon charms his way into Joon's heart. Now if they can only find the perfect mate for her overprotective brother.... With charm, humor and an outstanding supporting cast that includes Oliver Platt (A Time to Kill) and Julianne Moore (Hannibal), Benny & Joon is the perfect movie for everyone.